Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $162.43 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.69446676 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $139,937,133.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

