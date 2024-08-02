MAP Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.67 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $75.67 million and $3.03 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
