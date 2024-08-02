Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 340,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,752. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

