Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 33,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.