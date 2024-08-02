Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.12. 1,109,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 306.69% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

