Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,134,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,583. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

