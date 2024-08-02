Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

