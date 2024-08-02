Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.06

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.06 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 6405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

