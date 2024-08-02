McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $275.80 and last traded at $271.96. Approximately 3,472,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,541,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

McDonald's Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald's

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

