Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.45 and its 200-day moving average is $384.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519 shares of company stock worth $5,765,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medpace by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

