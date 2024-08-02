Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Buys £41,728.05 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield bought 119,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,728.05 ($53,676.42).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.45) on Friday. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £150.14 million, a PE ratio of -3,480.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.82) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

