Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.940-8.040 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.94-$8.04 EPS.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE:MRK opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.56.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Platforms: Rotation or Not, It’s Rally On For This AI Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.