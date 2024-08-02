Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.940-8.040 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.94-$8.04 EPS.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
MRK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 14,075,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
