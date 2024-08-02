Mercury General Co. (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

