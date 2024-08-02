Mercury General Co. (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Mercury General Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
