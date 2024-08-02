Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,754,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.52. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.
Several research firms have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.84.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
