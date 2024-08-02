Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.84.

META opened at $497.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.89 and a 200 day moving average of $477.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

