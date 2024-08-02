Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $474.83, but opened at $521.00. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $521.75, with a volume of 8,083,798 shares changing hands.

The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,175 shares of company stock valued at $154,616,712 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

