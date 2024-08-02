MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.12 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $233.12 million and $10.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $39.34 or 0.00064023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,401.54 or 0.99933955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,926,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 41.83069612 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $11,803,556.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.