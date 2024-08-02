MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $129.02

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.02, but opened at $139.44. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $141.02, with a volume of 8,699 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

