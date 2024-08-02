MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,063.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $48.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,463.31. The stock had a trading volume of 948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,533.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

