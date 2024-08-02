MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.43 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $192,927 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

