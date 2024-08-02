MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $6.50. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 133,707 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

