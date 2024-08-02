Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Sells 2,276 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,513.25).

On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley acquired 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($193.03).

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($192.64).

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($191.34).

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,709.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

