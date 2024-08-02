Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Sells 2,276 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,513.25).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley acquired 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($193.03).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($192.64).
- On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($191.34).
Mitie Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,709.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.34.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
