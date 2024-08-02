Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors downgraded Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

MBLY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,275. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.14. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 126,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 67.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

