Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,799,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

Moderna Trading Down 8.1 %

MRNA stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 10,319,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,067. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

