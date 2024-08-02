Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

