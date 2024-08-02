Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 11.7 %

MOD stock traded down $13.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 1,611,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,541. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

