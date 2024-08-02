Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.
Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 11.7 %
MOD stock traded down $13.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 1,611,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,541. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.