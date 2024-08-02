Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.950 EPS.

Shares of MOD traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

