Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $365,561.96 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $5,922.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,307. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.