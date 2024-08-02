Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $53,096,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 410,467 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,579. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

