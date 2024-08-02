MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 828,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,191. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.