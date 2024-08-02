Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,209 shares of company stock worth $69,015,793. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $25.87 on Friday, hitting $810.82. 387,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,804. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $809.53 and a 200-day moving average of $725.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

