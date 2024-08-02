Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $900.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded up $11.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $796.62. 654,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,611. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,209 shares of company stock worth $69,015,793. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

