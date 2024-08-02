Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.67. Monro shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 28,518 shares trading hands.
The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Monro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.
Monro Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $865.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
