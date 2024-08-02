Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.67. Monro shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 28,518 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $461,000.

The company has a market cap of $865.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

