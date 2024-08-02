Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to “Equal Weight”

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 126,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.