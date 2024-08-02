Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

ELF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 237,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

