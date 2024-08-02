Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.92.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

