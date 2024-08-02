Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,799. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

