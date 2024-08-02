Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Movado Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 158.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movado Group

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Stock Performance

MOV stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

