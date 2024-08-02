Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Movano Stock Down 8.0 %
Movano stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Movano has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
