Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Movano Stock Down 8.0 %

Movano stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Movano has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Movano by 113.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

