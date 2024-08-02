M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 965,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,902. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,887 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,850. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

