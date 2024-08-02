NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About NantHealth

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

