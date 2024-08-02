National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

