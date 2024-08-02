National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.57.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$38.67 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$41.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

