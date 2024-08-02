National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other National Bank news, insider Laney George 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laney George 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

