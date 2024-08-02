National Bankshares Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.74. 158,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.