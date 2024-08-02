NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NWG opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

