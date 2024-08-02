Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $61.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of LSCC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

