NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.070 EPS.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 350,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

