NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.070 EPS.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.